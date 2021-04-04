First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 999,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

