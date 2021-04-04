Fivebalance Price Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $92,348.50 and $573.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance (FBN) is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 778,539,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,740,150 tokens. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Token Trading

