Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $29,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 304,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,019,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 730.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

FBC stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

