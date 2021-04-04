Flamingo Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $126.61 million and approximately $53.95 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00308666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.99 or 0.00763309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00091607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,192.61 or 0.99372919 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.