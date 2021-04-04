Flashstake 1-Day Volume Tops $39,956.00 (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Flashstake coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flashstake has a market cap of $4.18 million and $39,956.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flashstake has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00305680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.00763816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00090917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

