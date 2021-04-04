FLIP (FLP) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $723,915.18 and approximately $347.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.01 or 0.00688217 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027848 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

