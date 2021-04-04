FLIP One Day Trading Volume Reaches $159.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $768,668.49 and $159.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00053015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00678227 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00027575 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.