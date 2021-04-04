FLO Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $81,849.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

