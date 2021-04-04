Flow Trading Up 17% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $34.86 or 0.00059226 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded up 17% against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $184.63 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00076224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00310245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00092865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.16 or 0.00758035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

