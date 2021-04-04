Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $815.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $837.00 million and the lowest is $802.12 million. Flowserve reported sales of $894.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,799.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 176,089 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,395,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLS opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

