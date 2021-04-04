FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $423,055.60 and $8,029.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00683264 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027959 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

