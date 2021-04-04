FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 854,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 898,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of FMC worth $98,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

