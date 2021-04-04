Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 509,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

