FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 15,658 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,413,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 201,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.00 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

