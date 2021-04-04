FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 225,637 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,001.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,637 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.25% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,041,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $137.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

