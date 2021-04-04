FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 26,793 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,700.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day moving average of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.