FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 2,773 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 123.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3,169.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

