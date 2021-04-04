FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 626,626 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,626 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 0.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $41,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

PFFD opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

