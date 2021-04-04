FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,587,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,545,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 2.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.