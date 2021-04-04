FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 173,096 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,334,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.35% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $150.00 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.08.

