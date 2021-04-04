FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 195,807 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of L Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

