FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,808,370 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,808,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,655,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 6.36% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000.

FENY stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

