FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1,052.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $93.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

