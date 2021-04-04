FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

