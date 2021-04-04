FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 270.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,367 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

VIG stock opened at $148.09 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $148.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

