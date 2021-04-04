FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 20,668 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.46.

