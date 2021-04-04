FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 793,287 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1,299.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,287 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.88% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $26,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,875 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,385,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,265,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,522,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 181,794 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,006,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

