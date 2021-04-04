FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 96,067 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3,020.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,067 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $11,012,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.82.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

