FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACES opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

