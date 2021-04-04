FormulaFolio Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,212 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 14.26% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVV. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.