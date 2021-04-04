FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 3.19% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAN. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

SWAN stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

