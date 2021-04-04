FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 2,173.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,473 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.97% of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $176.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $103.44 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.88.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

