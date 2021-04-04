FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,518,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,206,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $279.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

