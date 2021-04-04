FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $14.98 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

