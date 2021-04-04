FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $21.73 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,698 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 3.76% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,373,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $5,715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $5,605,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth $5,480,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,534,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.