FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $26.56 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1,275.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,024 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

