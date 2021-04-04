FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $36.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2,782.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199,937 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $36,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.70 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

