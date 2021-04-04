FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3,526.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $32,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 429,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $120.85 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51.

