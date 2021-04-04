FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1,802.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,186 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $66.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.19 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

