FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $6.80 Million in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,800,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 332,755 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $18,513,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,259.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 239,608 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,448,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,583,000.

MOAT opened at $69.88 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73.

