FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $7.21 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $545.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $552.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.69.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

