FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,239 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quanta Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 144,002 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $104,795,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

