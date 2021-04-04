FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 210,519 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1,390.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,519 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $167.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

