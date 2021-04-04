FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 27,411 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

