FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 46,343 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,203.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

