FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 6,501 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $661.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $691.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.90. The stock has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.33.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

