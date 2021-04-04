FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 91,819 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 462.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,819 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,611,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.