FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $161.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

