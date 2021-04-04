FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 219,223 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,860,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

