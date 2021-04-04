FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 744,476 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 744,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,862,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.